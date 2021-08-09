Woman Caught After Escaping Hotel Quarantine On The Gold Coast

Public assistance has been hailed for the capture of a woman who allegedly escaped hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast last week.

Queensland police located the 24-year-old on Saturday at Centenary Lakes Park in Caboolture, four days after she had allegedly forced open the glass door of her hotel room and fled quarantine.

Set to remain in custody and complete quarantine, Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski applauded the community for helping to locate the brazen escapee.

"She was located in Caboolture with the assistance of the community up there and we thank them for that, they identified her and then kept track of her until our people were able to turn up and taker her into custody where she will remain until she completes her quarantine". - Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski

The woman has been charged with one count each of fail to comply with Covid-19 direction, wilful damage and stealing, and two counts of breach of bail in relation to other matters.

She fronted Brisbane Magistrates Court via video link on Monday.

