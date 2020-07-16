Woman Assaulted In A Mooroopna Fast Food Outlet

Police are appealing for public assistance after a woman was assaulted at a fast food outlet on Tuesday, June 23.

The incident occurred at McLennan Street around 5:20pm. Police have been told the woman was ordering food when she became involved in a verbal dispute with an unknown man.

The 67-year-old walked out of the store but was then confronted by the same man outside, where she was pushed to the ground.

The man left in what is believed to be a black sedan.

The Mooroopna woman sustained serious hand injuries during the incident. which requires ongoing medical treatment.

Investigators have released an image and CCTV footage of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

He is perceived to be aged 30-40-years-old, approximately 175cm tall with a thin build and brown hair.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who recognises the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

