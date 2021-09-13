Woman And Dog Lucky To Be Alive After Major House Blaze In Colebrook

A woman and her dog are lucky to be alive after a Colebrook house became engulfed in flames in the dead of night.

Firefighters were called to the remote property at 1:50 am on Monday to find the traditional 1900s house, made mostly of wood and corrugated iron, burning to the ground. A parked Citroen car alongside the building was also destroyed.

The 53-year-old woman was asleep at the time but awoke to the smoke detector going off. Luckily, she and her dog escaped without physical injuries.

The site which has limited phone and internet connectivity was a challenging job with four firefighting crew members working through the night to completely douse the blaze.

Police and fire personnel remain at the site as fire investigators work to determine the cause of the blaze.

It’s estimated the house, contents and car damage is $600,000.

