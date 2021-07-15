Wodonga Primary School Students Sent Home Following Health Orders

Regional school effected

Article heading image for Wodonga Primary School Students Sent Home Following Health Orders

Parents hurried to remove students from the school, after a text was sent out at 1.30pm warning them of the shutdown.

Teachers are registering a list of names, as children evacuate the school premises one-by-one.

It comes as north east border officials work through the rapidly changing situation at both Sydney and Melbourne.

On Thursday, NSW reported 65 new cases as Victoria recorded 10. 

More to come.

15 July 2021

