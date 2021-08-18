Wodonga Police Bust Man Smuggling 50kg of Cannabis to NSW

A Melbourne man has allegedly been caught trying to cross the Murray with 50 kilograms of cannabis.

The 28-year-old's been charged with drug trafficking and dealing with proceeds of crime.

It's reported he was stopped by police while heading north on the Hume Highway near Barnawartha on Monday night when he was stopped by Wodonga highway patrol members.

Police allege he was headed for Sydney, and when he didn’t produce a permit to cross the border, they searched his car finding the illegal drugs.

The Point Cook man has been charged with possession and trafficking of a commercial quantity of cannabis.

He was represented by a lawyer at the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday and did not apply for bail.

He has been remanded in custody for a committal hearing on November 11.

