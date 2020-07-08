Winter Olympics Star Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin Has Died In A Drowning Tragedy

Australian Winter Olympics snowboarding champion Alex “Chumpy” Pullin has died in a tragic drowning accident in the Gold Coast.

The 32-year-old was spear fishing off Palm Beach when he suffered a shallow water blackout.

Reports claim Pullin was found unresponsive on the ocean floor by another fisherman before lifeguards and paramedics attempted to revive him.

The news has been confirmed Snow Australia who have released the following statement:

"The Snow Australia community is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of triple Olympian, Alex Pullin, who today lost his life while spear fishing on the Gold Coast this morning. Our deepest condolences are with Alex’s family, as well as his team mates and support staff. Alex was a beloved member of the Snow Australia community and he will be dearly missed."

A shallow water blackout is a loss of consciousness due to a lack of oxygen to the brain brought on by holding your breath for long periods of time.

