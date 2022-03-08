Winter Olympian Steven Bradbury Rescues Four Teens From Surf

Former Winter Olympian and speed skater Steven Bradbury has made headlines after rescuing four teenage girls from dangerous surf.

Mr Bradbury was surfing near Caloundra on the Sunshine coast with his 12-year-old son Flyn on Saturday afternoon when the rescue occurred.

Mr Bradbury and his son watched on as a sudden rip created a surge of waves reaching up to two metres high, making the conditions unsavoury for swimmers.

Mr Bradbury recalled to Channel 9 seeing a young girl struggling near where the “two-metre waves were breaking”.

“I knew that there was nobody else around to do the job and it was just one of those moments where the adrenaline started firing straight away.”

Mr Bradbury said that at the time, he only saw one girl in distress and was unaware that three others also needed rescuing.

“(He thought) here’s three more girls out there that need saving, they’re gonna drown soon, I need help,” he said.

“We were just getting pounded, wave after wave after wave. When the biggest waves hit us, they all got knocked off the board every time.”

Mr Bradbury sent his son back to shore to get help, who managed to flag down lifeguards.

The lifeguards rushed out to assist Mr Bradbury with the rescue, bringing all four teenagers back to shore.

All four girls were shaken but unharmed with one of the teenagers briefly requiring oxygen.

