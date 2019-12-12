Winners Of The Amazing Race Reveal How To Actually Get On A Reality Show

The last season of The Amazing Race Australia has just wrapped up and now they're looking for the next contestants!

It's one of the most competitive shows to get on but if you're keen to grab your mate and travel all around the world for $250 000 then this year's winners have a few tips!

The Hit Network's Lise, Sarah, Dan and Ben spoke to power couple Tim and Rod who opened up about how they got on show!

