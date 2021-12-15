Wilmer Valderrama To Star In Disney "Zorro" Series

That '70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama is set to star in a live action Zorro series at Disney Branded Television.

Wilmer will play Don Diego de la Vega and his alter ego, the masked horseman, Zorro.

Ayo Davis, President of Disney Branded Television has spoken about the new series.

"We’re reimagining this Disney classic as a compelling period piece, set in Pueblo de Los Angeles, but told in a very modern telenovela style, with richly drawn contemporary characters and relationships set against the action, drama, suspense and humour of the original, iconic Zorro," he said.

Wilmer has commented on starring as Zorro and what it means to him.

"Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero. As an adult and a storyteller, I have a responsibility in the stories that I help bring to life," he said.

We don't yet have a date but let's hope we don't have to wait too long!

