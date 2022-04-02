Will Smith Resigns From Oscars Academy After Slapping Chris Rock

Hollywood star Will Smith has revealed he'll resign from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science, following the dramatic incident with comedian Chris Rock.

A spokesperson for the actor issued a statement on Friday (US time), announcing he will accept any "further consequences the Board deems appropriate".

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and inexcusable," the statement read.

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audience at home."

It comes after the Academy began an investigation to decide on disciplinary agreements against the actor for violating its code of conduct.

The Dolby Theatre attendees, filled with some of the biggest names in the industry, watch Smith walk on stage and slap Rock after he made a joke about wife's hair loss.

By resigning, Smith won't participate in future Academy events, while his right to vote in next year's Oscars has been removed.

The Academy's board will make a final ruling on whether Smith will be eligible for future awards.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.