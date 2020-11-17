Will Smith Drops Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Trailer and Release Date

Stars of the iconic '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air are reuniting for the show's 30th anniversary.

Will Smith took to Instagram to announce that on November 19, the reunion would be available to stream on HBO Max.

Australian streaming service Stan has announced that the reunion special and all 148 episodes will be available to stream for Aussie fans of the show.

The reunion sees the actors who portrayed the Banks family, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Alfonso Riberio, all return to the on-screen family home, to reminisce on their time on the show and speak about the cultural significance of it.

In a move that surprised fans, Smith also sat down with the original Aunty Viv, Janet Hubert, for the first time in 27 years.

Smith added "These are the people who made me the man I am today... I couldn't let this day go by without marking the occasion."

Fan of the show? Here are some secrets from behind the scenes of the show:

