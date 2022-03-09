Will Smith And Michael B. Jordan Team Up For 'I Am Legend' Sequel

15 years after it hit the silver screen, I Am Legend is getting the sequel treatment.

The original film, based on the 1954 book of the same name, followed Will Smith as Robert Neville; a scientist who survived a zombie apocalypse and was on a quest to find a cure for the undead.

Having grossed $585m at the box office (on a $150m budget), we’re almost surprised it’s taken so long for Warner Brothers to green-light a follow-up.

Find out what Jason Derulo had to say about working with Will Smith in an interview with the Hit Network:

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Will Smith teased the new film, revealing Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan (who's co-starring in the sequel) helped to create the flick’s premise.

“I can’t talk about it yet. But it’s a really, really cool concept and [Michael B. Jordan] was a part of creating the idea,” the star announced.

We’re just interested to see how they go about following the 2007 film, considering Will Smith’s character supposedly sacrifices himself to save humanity, making him the titular ‘Legend’.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: