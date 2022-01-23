Will Maria Thattil Be Our Next Bachelorette? Here's What She Said!

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by the latest celeb to be evicted from the jungle, Maria Thattil, who could be our next Bachelorette!

First of all, we found out how she's feeling after being eliminated and what her relationship with fellow jungle celeb, Joey Essex, is like now.

Maria ended coming out on the show as bicurious, and she revealed what it was like putting it out there in the jungle.

Finally, could Maria be our next Bachelorette? Here's what she had to say!

Missed the chat? Here's what Maria had to say about the jungle and being the next Bachelorette here:

