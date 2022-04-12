Will Ferrell Joins Margot Robbie In 'Barbie' Movie Coming In 2023!

Hollywood funnyman Will Ferrell will be joining Margot Robbie in the upcoming Warner Bros. and Mattel film, Barbie!

We know that Robbie will also be joined by Ryan Gosling - who is set to play Ken - as well a Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey and America Ferrera.

As for Will, we've heard he will be playing a CEO to a toy company - whether or not it's Mattel is a whole other story!

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird; Little Women) will be directing the movie and has co-written it with her husband, Noah Baumbach, and Margot will be producing the film via her company, LuckyChap.

Production is said to already be underway and launching in 2023, so we're thrilled!

We'll make sure to keep you updated on all things Barbie!

