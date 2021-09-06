Wild Winds Set To Sweep Though Central And Southern Tasmania

Damaging winds are on their way for Central and Southern Tasmania.

The Bureau of Meteorology have put out a warning of damaging winds on Monday night into Tuesday morning as a cold kicks in across the state.

“Winds are expected to become fresh and gusty overnight as the front passes, and peak in strength between around 3am and 7am, before moderating later in the morning,” a BOM statement read.

The Hobart Briefing

Areas that may be impacted by south-westerly winds expected to hit at 60 to 70km/h with peak gusts more than 100 km/h include Sheffield, Deloraine, Hobart, Geeveston, Dover and Huonville.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Supervise children closely.

Check that family and neighbours are aware of warnings.

Manage pets and livestock.

Secure outdoor items including furniture and play equipment.

Be prepared in case of power outages and report to TasNetworks

Beware of damaged trees and power lines

Take care when driving.

For more information head to www.ses.tas.gov.au, or if you require emergency assistance the SES on 132500.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.