Wild Weather Continues To Lash Australia’s East Coast

The weather Bureau have issued a warning of a “dangerous situation emerging” as heavy rain bombs continue to drench the east coast of Australia on Friday due to an intense weather event sweeping across five states.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain swept through Brisbane on Thursday afternoon, with flash flooding a likely event today.

The rain however, avoided Queensland and New South Wales on Thursday over its peak period, instead swinging over the Tasman Sea. It is then expected to swing southward later today and drench southern NSW and Victoria instead over the weekend.

Today's expected rainfall could see up to 60mm of rain as well as storms in Brisbane, a good soak in Sydney, 70mm in Canberra and most of Victoria will cop the tail end the rain bomb with up to 55mm between Friday and Sunday, with a serious rick of flash flooding in the north east of the state and Gippsland.

Almost 100mm of rain has rolled in across central and eastern Australia since heavy rainfall began on Wednesday evening.

Wind gusts of up to 104kph were recorded on Thursday afternoon at Tibooburra near the borders with Queensland and South Australia.

The Bureau of Meteorology predict thunderstorms are likely to continue into Friday evening on the mid-north coast and northern rivers, with an increased risk of flash flooding.

The Bureau is warning that the wild, windy, and wet weather will continue for some parts of South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania right across the weekend.

“A cold front will deliver another burst of rain on Sunday, while snow is expected in elevated areas,” said a BOM spokesperson.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the South West Slopes, Australian Capital Territory and parts of South Coast, Southern Tablelands, Riverina, the Snowy Mountains area and Victoria's Central district.

The wild weather is also expected to deliver damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in Canberra, Cooma, Yass, Wagga Wagga, Young and Tumbarumba.

The severe thunderstorms warning for the Central Tablelands and Central West Slopes and Plains districts have since been cancelled.

The State Emergency Services have advised that people should: