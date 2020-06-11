WILD Celebrity Conspiracy Theories You Need to Know About

Strap yourself in, you're in for a wild ride

You really haven’t been fully inducted into the internet until you’ve been in the deep dark holes of youtube at 3am watching conspiracy theory videos.

For celebrities, it’s a show of them making it, once someone cares enough to give their own time to collate evidence on some wild theory and spread it through the internet about them, it’s a test that they really have made it.

Most celebrity conspiracy theories revolve around The Illuminati, so much so I’m not sure if you can be famous without signing up to The Illuminati. That aside there are some truly insane theories out there that have surfaced in recent times.

It had me questioning what actually happened with Harry Styles & Louis Tomlinson during their time in One Direction, and what exactly is Tayvoodoo?

Here are the top 5 Wild Celebrity Conspiracy Theories:

Want more celebrity news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.