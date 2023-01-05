Widow Of Islamic State Fighter To Face Court

A repatriated woman who was married to an Islamic State fighter has been charged for entering areas within Syria which were being controlled by Islamic State.

The widow from New South Wales, is alleged to have knowingly travelled to parts of Syria which was under the control of terrorist group Islamic State in 2014 to be with her husband.

The woman’s husband left Australia to join Islamic State in 2013.

The court will hear that the woman allegedly had prior knowledge of her husband’s criminal activities before travelling to Syria to meet him.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Her husband is believed to have been killed in 2018.

The woman was then moved to a displaced persons camp in north-east Syria before travelling back to Australia in 2022.

The woman was formally charged following an in-depth investigation by the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team.

The investigation into the woman has been ongoing since her time in Syria.

The woman is set to face the Wagga Wagga Local Court tomorrow on multiple charges.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.