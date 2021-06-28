Widow Of Aussie Snowboarding Legend 'Chumpy' Announces She's Pregnant 12 Months After His Death

It has almost been 12 months since this Aussie legend's tragic death and now we have news that his legacy will live on!

Ellidy Vlug, the widow of the late Australian snowboarding champion, Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin, announced in a series of beautiful pregnancy pics on Instagram that she is currently pregnant with his child over 12 months after his spearfishing accident.

"Your Dad and I have been dreaming of you for years little one. With a heart-wrenching plot twist in the middle, I am honoured to finally welcome a piece of the phenomenon that is Chumpy back into this world!" she wrote.

She revealed that they had been trying for a baby and IVF was on the cards but she never imagined she would end up pregnant without him by her side to raise their baby together.

"When my love had his accident, we all held onto hope that I’d be pregnant that month. We’d been trying for a baby. IVF was on our cards but it wasn’t something I ever imagined I’d be tackling on my own. Bittersweet like none other, I’ve never been more certain or excited about anything in my entire life," she captioned the photo.

She also confirmed "baby chumpy" will be due in October this year!

We wish her and her new little family all the best in their new adventure.

