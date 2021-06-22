Why Your Kids Need To See The New Disney+ Film 'Luca'

14-year-old actor Jacob Tremblay is about to appear as Flounder in the live-action adaption of The Little Mermaid but ahead of that, he's starring as the lead voice role in the new Disney Pixar film 'Luca'.

Set in the stunning town of Portorosso, the movie tackles the topic of friendship, overcoming self-doubt, and more, making it the perfect viewing for kids old and young. The main characters also happen to be sea monsters!

Jacob caught up with Justin Hill to talk about making the movie and the message he hopes it brings to those who watch it...

