Australia’s big four banks are under new scrutiny after they chose not to pass on full official interest rate cuts.

Today, the treasurer, Josh Frydenburg asked the competition watchdog to examine why many mortgage holders are still paying rates well above our record low cash rates.

But why is this happening and what does this mean for homeowners? Our podcast, Talking Point, breaks it down:

