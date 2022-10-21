Why This Hollywood Actress Auditioned For 'The Notebook' Covered In Blood

'The Notebook' is an iconic movie to watch on your movie night on the couch but now that it's been rolling around the 'must watch' lists of many people for years, there are a few tidbits of info about the movie you didn't know.

Like the massive Hollywood actress who auditioned for the lead role... covered in blood.

If you want to know who it was and why the hell they were covered in blood, check out our TV and movie suggestions below (you can skip to 6:15 if you just want to hear about The Notebook)...

We'll never think of it the same!

If you need some more streaming ideas... what about the Top 2 90's Nostalgia Movies? Listen below!

Get even more ideas by listening to previous episodes below!