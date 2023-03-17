Why The United States Is Threatening To Ban Tik Tok

The US has told TikTok's Chinese owners to sell their stakes in the app or face a possible ban in the country, the company said on Wednesday.

This demand is the latest in a series of steps by US officials and lawmakers, who fear TikTok's US user data may be passed on to the Chinese government.

TikTok has over 100 million US users and is owned by Chinese company ByteDance who said 60 per cent of its shares are owned by global investors, 20 per cent by employees and 20 per cent by its founders.

In a statement, spokesperson for the video-sharing app, Brooke Oberwetter, said: "If protecting national security is the objective, divestment doesn't solve the problem - a change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access.”

China's foreign ministry also weighed in on the issue, saying on Thursday that the US had yet to provide evidence that TikTok threatened national security.

"The US should stop spreading disinformation about data security, stop suppressing the relevant company, and provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for foreign businesses to invest and operate in the US," Chinese ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

In the UK, the government has banned the app from use on government mobile phones.

CEO of Tik Tok, Shou Zi Chew is due to appear before the US Congress next week.

Just last week, the White House backed legislation by a dozen senators to give the administration new powers to ban TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose threats to national security.



TikTok said it had spent over $2.3 billion on data security efforts and rejected spying allegations.

