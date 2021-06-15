Why The Queen Has Two Birthdays: Explained

This week on LiSTNR's The Royal Record, Royal correspondent Juliet Rieden and journalist Bryce Corbett wrapped up your weekly royal news, including why the Queen has two birthdays!

We saw this weekend what can only be described as a heavily scaled-back Trooping of the Colour because of COVID.

This is usually a really important military ceremony where the whole Royal Family usually get together on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the fighter jet flyover. Cool, right?

Well, this happens every year on the Queen’s Birthday...but, it's actually not her birthday.

So why does the Queen have two birthdays? Juliet & Bryce clear this up!

