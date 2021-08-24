Why The Crown Season 5 Could Be The Most Uncomfortable Season For Prince Charles Yet

This week on LiSTNR's The Royal Record, Royal correspondent Juliet Rieden and journalist Bryce Corbett wrapped up your weekly royal news, including why Harry & Meghan are firing off legal letters, why Harry can comment on Afghanistan, why Prince Charles still courts the Daily Mail and The Crown season 5.

The long-awaited epilogue to the controversial Harry and Meghan biography, Finding Freedom, seems to allege that the Sussexes were attacking the Queen in their Oprah interview. This has lead to Harry & Meghan sending legal notes to publications!

Juliet & Bryce also chat about why Harry would be better placed than most to comment on what's happening in Afghanistan, despite criticism from the UK tabloids.

Speaking of the tabloids, why on earth does Prince Charles still court the Daily Mail? Especially despite being mauled by them for decades.

This brings us to the upcoming fifth season of The Crown, with Australia's Elizabeth Debicki taking on the role as Princess Diana. There are predictions this will be the most uncomfortable season for Prince Charles yet. But why?

Want the latest royal news? Don't miss the latest episode of LiSTNR's The Royal Record here:

Want more fun stuff? Catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.