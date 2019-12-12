Why The Amazing Race Winners Haven't Been Paid Their $250 000 Yet

The Amazing Race Australia has just come to an end and it was Newlyweds Tim and Rod who blitzed the other teams and took out the $250 000! What's interesting is that they still haven't been rewarded the prize money...

The Hit Network's Lise, Sarah, Dan and Ben caught up with the power couple on the show this morning and after asking them about some of their purchases, Tim and Rod told them that they haven't actually received the money yet...

LISTEN BELOW:

PLUS we find out the secret to getting a spot on a reality TV show...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.