Why Novak Djokovic Will Be Granted A Temporary Visa Ahead Of Australian Open

Australia’s Immigration minister has released a statement explaining why Novak Djokovic will be allowed to enter the country ahead of the Australian Open.

Djokovic, whose visa was visa was cancelled in January due under “public interest” due to being unvaccinated, has been granted a temporary visa to return in January 2023.

Immigration Minister also Andrew Giles confirmed the decision to overturn Djokovic’s three-year ban which was also imposed alongside the former federal government’s decision to cancel his visa this year.

Mr Giles said granting Djokovic a temporary visa “does not mean the original decision to cancel was affected by error”.

“A decision to cancel a visa under section 133C(3) may be revoked if the person satisfies the minister that the ground for cancelling the visa no longer exists,” Mr Giles said.

“A decision to revoke a visa cancellation does not mean the original decision to cancel was affected by error.

“Since the cancellation of Mr Djokovic’s visa in January 2022, all Covid-19-related Australian border restrictions under the Biosecurity Act 2015 have been removed, including the requirement to provide evidence of Covid-19 vaccination status to enter Australia.

“Mr Djokovic has subsequently been granted a temporary visa to enter Australia.”

The Australian Open starts in Melbourne on Monday, January 16 and concluded on Sunday, January 29.

