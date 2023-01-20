Why Hundreds Of Woolworths Employees Will Lose Their Jobs

Almost 500 Australians will be without jobs with Woolworths deciding to close most of its in-store butchers across the country.

Almost one-quarter of Woolworths stores (about 300 of 1000) will be affected by the move, with up to 250 set to close by March.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Woolworths blamed customers increasingly turning to pre-packaged meats as the reason for the move.

“We’ve recently conducted a review into our in-store butcher shops and found that they account for just four per cent of meat sales as customers continue to move towards our more convenient pre-packaged options,” a Woolworths spokeswoman said.

“We deeply regret the impact of this decision on the team members who work in our butcher shops, and we know many of them are well known by our regular customers.

“We’re very grateful for the contribution these team members have made, and we’ll be offering redeployment to another role for those who are interested, or re-employment support for those who leave the business.”

Under the closure plan, around 200 team members who work some hours in the butcher as well as other departments will have their rosters adjusted to work solely in other parts of the sore.

Team members who are made redundant will be provided redeployment to a different role within Woolworths if they wish.

Team members who choose not to stay at Woolworths will be offered post-employment support free of charge, including individual career coaching, resume development, a job search plan and interview coaching among other support.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.