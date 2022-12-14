Why Human Connection Could Be The Solution To Our Mental Health Crisis

The federal government is facing criticism for its decision to cut the number of Medicare-subsidised mental health sessions under the Better Access scheme.

During the Covid pandemic, the Morrison government doubled the number of psychology sessions available from ten to twenty. However, next year, the number of appointments each patient can receive under the initiative will be slashed down to ten.

In this episode, The Briefing speaks to Mitch Walls - a leader in the well-being space and co-founder of Calm Water Health, about Australia’s mental health crisis - and what we can do to support those who are struggling.

For Mitch, he says it's all about quality relationships and listening.

"Loneliness is an absolute pandemic. We know the impact on physical mortality, rates of loneliness, Covid, and lockdowns, but I think the kicker is that more connection isn't the answer," he said.



He's suggesting us being better listeners could help us help those around us.



"It's not more connection, it's more of the right type of connection. It's not just more crisis support and getting more people into hospital beds. It's funding into the right types of research."

