Why Channing Tatum Refuses To Wax For 'Magic Mike 3'

Channing Tatum is done with grooming for the sake of grooming.

The 21 Jump Street star made the bold claim he won’t be getting rid of his body-hair for the next installment in the Magic Mike franchise.

Tatum, a former male stripper, made the announcement while chatting with Jimmy Kimmel about Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

“We are going to change with the times, and I’m not going to do the whole waxing thing… I think I’m just going to go naturale,” he explained.

The star then revealed how he was hesitant to return to his career-defining role, saying he would only come back if the studio would agree to his conditions.

“One, I wanted to make the Super Bowl of stripper movies… I really want to have the best dancers in the world going off in this one.”

“Secondly, I wanted to have a female central character”

Channing’s statement about wanting a female lead coincides with Steven Soderbergh’s claim Mike will be in a relationship for the final film, though any talks of who will be portraying the character have been kept under wraps.

