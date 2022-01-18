Who Betrayed Anne Frank? New Doco Uncovers New Suspect

There's a brand new documentary on the way, investigating who betrayed victim of the Holocaust and historical figure, Anne Frank.

The documentary will show a former FBI agent and investigators come to the conclusion that the person behind revealing Frank's hiding place is Arnold van den Bergh, who was once a member of Amsterdam's Jewish Council.

They believe he might have revealed the hiding place of the Frank's to save himself.

After the tip-off, the Nazi's discovered Anne, her parents Otto and Edith, her older sister Margot, denist Fritz Pfeffer and another family (the Van Pels) hiding in an attic. They were then sent to Auschwitz.

Later, Anne and Margot died at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945, and her father was the only family member who survived.

Otto then published what was to become Anne's famous diary, 'The Diary of Anne Frank'.

As for the documentary, a release date hasn't been announced. However, a book detailing the story, The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation is available now.

New Doco To Explore Brittany Murphy's Bizarre And Sudden Death

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!