Whitney Port Explains Why She’s Grateful Social Media Wasn’t Around During ‘The Hills'

MTV’s mid-late 2000s series The Hills wasn’t just another reality TV show.

For many, it was an obsession that made us feel like we could work for a magazine, taught us to always choose Paris and was definitely the reason behind your gladiator sandals phase.

Oh yeah, and it also gave us iconic lines like: "I want to forgive you and I want to forget you".

Since then, fan-favourite Whitney Port has gone on to make a name for herself in the world of fashion as a CEO, Founder and Creative Director.

Appearing on the Sliding Doors with Elle Ferguson podcast today, Whitney opened up about her time on the iconic series, her experience returning for the New Beginnings series and commented on how social media has changed reality TV.

Take a listen:

