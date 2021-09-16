Whitney Houston's 'The Bodyguard' Shortlisted To Get The Remake Treatment

It sounds somewhat sacrilegious: almost 30 years after Whitney Houston’s 'The Bodyguard' was released, talks have started to remake the iconic flick.

According to a report from Variety, Matthew Lopez, the Tony Award-nominated playwright of 'The Inheritance', is set to reimagine the film for Warner Brothers, though further details have yet to be confirmed.

The original, which starred Whitney Houston, Kevin Costner and the *best* soundtrack to grace the silver screen, became an instant hit when it was released in 1992, raking in over $400 million at the global box office.

While we have nothing against most remakes, this might be where we draw the line.

