White Christmas At Movie World Is Back!

It's Christmas time! White Christmas at Warner Bros. Movie World is back and better than ever for 12 nights across December!

Enjoy a Christmas like no other with a spectacular nightly parade at 8pm, a range of Christmas festivities and four enchanting precincts where you will be transported to a whimsical winter wonderland.

There's a range of festive fun to enjoy, like the White Christmas Parade, Meet Santa, Christmas Story Time, The Polar Express 4D Experience, Awkward Family Photos and more!

We can't forget the rides! You can also jump on some of your favourite thrill rides and Kids' WB Fun Zone rides during White Christmas.

The best way to experience White Christmas PLUS 12 months of unlimited fun across four incredible theme parks is with a Village Roadshow One Pass!

You can get one FREE entry with a Village Roadshow One Pass or, you can buy your White Christmas General Admission tickets here: https://whitechristmas.com.au/buy

Dates: 12 nights across 6th December–22nd December

Times: 5.30pm–8.30pm

Location: Warner Bros. Movie World: Pacific Mwy, Oxenford

Missed the show? Catch up with Lise, Sarah, Dan & Ben here: