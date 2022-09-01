Whiff Of Weed Sends Kyrgios Off In Second-Round US Open Win

Nick Kyrgios’ round two win at the US Open has been tarnished by the athlete’s behaviour once again, this time the smell of marijuana setting him off.

Deep into the second set against Benjamin Bonzi, Kyrgios turned to the chair umpire and complained about the smell of weed that supposedly swept through Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Kyrgios asked the official to remind the crowd not to smoke marijuana in the stadium.

The official appeared to think Kyrgios complained about the smell of food, but in response, the 23rd seed said:

“It was f-----g marijuana.”

“Obviously I’m not going to be complaining about food stuff. Obviously not.

“Obviously when athletes are running side-to-side, and they have asthma already it’s probably not ideal.”

The umpire addressed the crowd as the two players returned to the court, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, a reminder that you cannot smoke on court.”

Kyrgios was up a set and 4-3 on serve at the time of the incident during the second set against his French opponent, before going dropping the third set 6-4.

During the lost set, Kyrgios was also issued a code of conduct warning for spitting on the court after being broken late.

The Australian then went on to win the fourth, and ultimately the match, allowing him to advance into the next round.

It isn’t the first time Kyrgios has been in the spotlight for allegations against the crowd.

At Wimbledon earlier this year, Kyrgios accused tennis fan Anna Palus of being “entirely baseless” during the men’s final.

He accused Palus of having “700 drinks bro”, before she was escorted out of the stadium, but was allowed to re-enter after telling staff she had only had two drinks and had been cheering on Kyrgios during the final.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr: