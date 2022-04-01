Which Reality TV Real Estate Agent May Appear On Luxe Listings Sydney?

We do things better down under right? That includes selling property! Now the team from Luxe Listings Sydney are back on Amazon Prime Video for season 2 of the wildly popular show.

Gavin, Simon, D'Leanne and newcomer Monika caught up with Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill at the bougie premiere.

Simon revealed which fellow reality TV real estate agent he'd like to see make a cameo on season 3 of the show...

New cast member Monika Tu may have a love for diamonds, handbags, and cheese rooms, but she is a woman with an incredible life story and revealed her advice to anyone doing it tough...

Luxe Listings Sydney Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video now!

