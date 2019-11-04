Where You Can Score $1 Lunch Across Sydney This Week!

It’s no secret that as much as we love eating out in Sydney, it can really put stress on our weekly food budget.

But this week, treating yourself to some local Mi Goreng Toasties, salads, bao, beer, gyos and more will be a whole lot easier for you and your bank account!

Mobile food app Ritual has brought back its ‘Ritual’s Lunch Fest’ specifically to Sydney this week, until November 8th, with hungry users able to access meals from 250+ participating restaurants and cafes for just $1!!

Here’s a taste of what’s on offer:

• Triple Cheese Melt (Thunderhawk)

• Classic Cheese Burger (Burger Project)

• BBQ Chicken Banh Mi and Lemongrass Beef Manh Mi (Roll’d)

• Grilled Fish & Garden Salad with Brown Rice or Chips (Costi’s)

• Small Cajun Chicken Bowl (Crafty Cuts)

• Small Hot Teriyaki Salmon Bowl (Nudefish)

• Large Iced Bubble Gaga (Coco Fresh Tea & Juice)

• Classic Tzimmy Pita (Zeus Street Greek)

• Salt & Pepper Chicken Baos (Bings)

• Mi Goreng Toastie (Dutch Smuggler Coffee Brewers)

• Chicken Tikka Roll and Veggie Samosa Roll (Chachu’s)

YUM!

You can find out more about the deal through the Ritual app.

Where is your favourite place to get quality cheap eats in Sydney?

Let us know in our Facebook comments!

