Canberra is well and truly on the move again, and it’s time to enjoy what some of the city’s most creative people have been up to during lockdown.

The Where You Are Festival, a two-month long program of exciting and vibrant events and experiences from local organisations, creators, event organisers, artists and businesses, kicks off on 10 July and promises a festival like no other.

Curated by Events ACT, the Where You Are Festival will be the typical festival re-imagined, delivering a program connecting the ACT community with the best experiences the Canberra region has to offer, both online and offline, from ‘Where You Are’ right now, while restrictions on mass gatherings are in place.

Delivered under the umbrella of RISE Canberra – the ACT government’s COVID-19 event sector support program, the Where You Are Festival, running from 10 July – 11 September, will feature unique Canberra experiences across art and culture, music, ideas and forums, community and food.

The Where You Are Festival program contains a mix of COVID safe content that involves online and physical events. With activities ranging from online streamed concerts, workshops and performances, experiences to connect back in with nature, opportunities to play and learn with the whole family and including world premiere performances of brand new work from some the ACT’s great artists, the Festival will provide a wealth of choice for Canberra audiences

The full Where You Are Festival program will be available on risecanberra.com from 10 July.

Snapshot of Where You Are Festival Program

The Where You Are Festival program is a diverse and engaging program which reflects the creative and innovative nature of the Canberra population. Incredible experiences await!

Tap into your inner performer with interactive Shakespeare, poetry events and roving music and dance, or expand your mind with fascinating podcasts and engaging talks about climate change.

Capture what you love about Canberra with guided photography walks, bush play and bush craft, or a flyover selfie!

Enjoy alternative variety shows, create your own masterpiece with recycled materials or join with others to create a shared community artwork.

Test your nerve watching circus artists, or explore Canberra’s future with participatory theatre games.

Maybe your ears deserve a treat with musical highlights from indigenous composers, local bands or a virtual concert while pleasing your palate with local food and wine.

Where You Are Festival – It’s time to experience Canberra’s newest events, and there’s no better place than “where you are”.