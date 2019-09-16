Where To Score $5 ‘National Cheeseburger Day’ Deals In Sydney On Wednesday 

September 18th is National Cheeseburger Day, and in celebration of the heavenly partnership that is a burger + cheese, a few burger joints across Sydney are offering up their best juicy cheeseburgers from just $5!

Here’s where you can score deals…

Burger Project

Price: $5

Where: All Sydney & Melbourne restaurants

Superior Burger

Price: $5

Where: 30 Bulls Rd, Wakeley NSW 2176

The Burger Collective App

Price: $5 / There'll be 5 x $100 burger vouchers for the top review of the day too!

Where: Check out participating restaurants in their app!

Smoky Sue’s

Price: $10 with free fries

Where: 3/4 Rangers Rd, Neutral Bay

Don't forget everyone - National Cheeseburger Day is this Wednesday, September 18th!

