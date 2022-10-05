Where To Get Your Hands On Perth’s Best Pies

Four bakeries across Perth have had their pies take home top honours at The Official Great Aussie Meat Pie Competition, and you have to try them.

There is something for everyone, so there’s no excuse for you not to go enjoy these deliciously filled pastries.

High Wycombe: Four Seasons Patisserie Cafe and Bakery

Nothing beats a plain mince pie and if you’re stopping by High Wycombe, you’ll be able to try runner-up for best ‘plain mince pie’ – come second to Whittlesea Bakehouse in Victoria.

With 12 pies entered in the competition, the Four Seasons Patisserie took home 10 gold medals and two silvers.

You’ll have to make a few trips to try them all out!

Mandurah: Jack’s Bakery

Australia’s best vegetarian and vegan pie can be tried out at Jack’s Bakery, with their vegetarian paella pie taking home gold.

Other creations including their green chicken curry, chunky beef, and slow-cooked BBQ pies, were among the many gold, silver and bronze medals Jack’s earned.

Greenfields: Miami Bakehouse

Now it’s dessert time and Perth’s bakeries have you covered for that too!

Miami Bakehouse – also known as ‘WA’s most awarded bakery’ – was awarded the best apple pie for its apple and raspberry pie.

If you’re after something a little different, you can also try its silver winning pies in kangaroo, red wine and juniper berry, ginger chilli pork and coconut chicken curry flavours.

Mount Barker: Mount Barker Country Baker

Those who love their meat pies with a fancy twist have to stop in at Mount Barker Country Baker for its slow-cooked BBQ pie which took out the category.

Check out the full list Aussie bakery winners from the competition.

