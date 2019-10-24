Where To Celebrate National Pasta Day In Sydney Today!

You thought October 25th was just another Friday…. rejoice PASTA LOVERS: it is NATIONAL PASTA DAY!

Time to celebrate by either cooking up a bowl of your favourite… or TREATING yourself with some of the best places in Sydney!

Check out some of our favourites below:

The Italian Bowl - Newtown

PASTA LOVERS UNITE at this DIY joint on King Street. Food is prepared fresh to your liking and the choice is huge! You pick your pasta whether that be fettuccine, penne, ravioli or gnocchi and so much more.

Then it is time to pick your sauce… do you go simple with Napolitana or Bolognese? Maybe a super cheesy and creamy Gorgonzola, Carbonara or their fresh seafood Marinara. You’ll be going back for more!

Enter into your maps: 255 King St, Newtown

Grano - Wetherill Park

Just try scrolling though their IG feed without wanting it all. Their food and services are top class! The atmosphere is perfect for romance with some candlelight or a cosy dinner with family and friends.

You can try Maflade Al Ragu with slow cooked lamb #drool or their spaghetti with freshly caught tiger prawns, mussels, calamari, octopus and chilli! Or as pictured, their Ortellini Mudica - beef tortellini, smoked speck, cream, shallots, mushrooms, crusted breadcrumbs, grana padano served in a puff pastry bowl… YEP YOU EAT THE BOWL!!!!!!

Enter into your maps: 1009 Canley Vale Rd, Wetherill Park

Moretti’s Ristorante - Leichhardt

Leichhardt has some of the best Italian restaurants in Sydney, our pick is Moretti’s. They opened their doors over 20 years ago and know how to tantalise your tastebuds.

As I type this article, I wish I had some of their Agnolotti Di Aragosta in front of me… it's handmade on premises and is stuffed agnolotti with lobster, buffalo ricotta & mozzarella, butter prawns & tomato confit sauce. I also want to demolish a bowl of Gnocchi Bolognese handmade on premise's potato dumplings in traditional Bolognese meat sauce.

Enter into your maps: 99 Norton St, Leichhardt

Alberto’s Lounge - CBD

You may have heard this name recently as it was named Number 1 on the Delicious 100 aka top 100 restaurant in NSW!

Alberto’s Lounge is a neighbourhood Italian restaurant and wine bar located in the heart of Sydney. Make a booking and get ready to chow down on fresh Italian eats. For your pasta fix, go the Spaghetti alla Carbonara = Spaghetti with pecorino, guanciale and black pepper or Pappardelle alla Bolognese = Milk braised veal and pork ragu, parmesan.

Enter into your maps: 17-19 Alberta St, Sydney

Maldini's - Penrith

The new restaurant precinct on the Nepean River has your Italian fix at Maldini’s - an Alfresco Italian restaurant cafe with an amazing atmosphere. Open for breakfast lunch and dinner, they have a big menu including drinks and cocktails!

For pasta lovers, get around their Penne al Genovese e Pollo with chicken breast, olives, pesto & mascarpone cream. Vegos try their Penne con Melanzane e Ricotta with sautéed eggplant in Napoletana sauce, topped w/ fresh basil & ricotta. We highly recommended the Penne di Maldini Amatriciana with smoky speck, eschalots, confit garlic & chilli, in white wine & Napoletana sauce topped w/ smoked bocconcini!!!!!

YUMMY!

Enter into your maps: 78 - 88 Tench Avenue, Penrith

Where is your favourite spot to grab pasta in Sydney?

Let us know in our Facebook comments!

