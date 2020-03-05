Where To Celebrate International Women’s Day In Sydney!

This Sunday, March 8th marks International Women’s Day; a day where we challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women's achievements, all in the efforts to create a gender equal world.

To mark the occasion, organisations, bars, restaurants and businesses across the city are hosting events in the lead up to and on the big day. If you’re looking for a way to celebrate, take a look below!

All About Women - The Sydney Opera House

When: March 6th - 7th

This event features various talks, panels, workshops and live streams over March 6th & 7th “designed to make you think and push your boundaries, all about women is a vibrant festival that asks questions about gender, justice and equality.”

Real Talk - Lululemon Macquarie

When: March 8th

Where: The Governor Hotel, 9 Waterloo Rd, Macquarie Park

“Nicole Christey trainer at Barry's Bootcamp Australia and Carla Bignasca from F45 Training Macquarie Park, will be joining us to share their unique stories around cultivating positive body image in the age of social media, dieting, and exercise.”

Miss Bisous Intl. Women's Day Bottomless Lunch - Miss Bisous

When: March 7th

Where: Verandah Bar, 55/65 Elizabeth Street

“Plan your weekend with your girlfriends to enjoy a two-hour lunch with bottomless mimosas or rose, paired with Wagu Beef Sliders, Fish Tacos, Salmon Poke Bowls and butchers & cheese boards!

“To celebrate International Women's Day, Miss Bisous proudly invites special female guest speakers to talk about self love, relationship coaching, career advice and more, to connect all smart & inspiring ladies together!”

Know My Name Edit-a-thon Sydney - Wikimedia Australia, National Gallery of Australia and State Library of NSW

When: March 7th

Where: Dixson Room, State Library of NSW, Macquarie St

“Just 18 per cent of biographies on Wikipedia are about women. When it comes to female artists and creators, that number is even lower…. On the weekend of International Women's Day, join us at State Library NSW in the Dixson Room and learn to create new Wikipedia pages about female creators.”

High Tea for International Women's Day 2020 - Compassion Australia

When: March 6th

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (Harbourside Room), 140 George Street

“You will have the opportunity to hear from inspiring community leaders Melinda Tankard Reist, Compassion Australia CEO Clare Steele and Dr. Jacqueline Service as well as Compassion Graduate Theresa Ventura who will be sharing some of the challenges women and girls around the world are facing, what has been done so far to overcome these, and how together we can empower girls and women living in poverty.”

Shop for Change - i=Change

When: March 6th

Where: The Freedom Hub, 283 Young Street, Waterloo

“For 24 hours over IWD, i=Change brands, who give back $1 from every sale, increase their giving to $5 from every sale - and customers choose where it goes.

“Come to an inspiring Friday afternoon event. Join us for drinks and to learn how brands are giving back, changing lives, and receiving the business benefits.”

International Women's Day at Cork and Canvas

When: March 8th

Where: 106 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

“To celebrate female empowerment, this particular workshop guests can paint a colourful flower goddess - a masterpiece they can take home and enjoy after the class.”

International Women’s Day March Sydney - Amnesty International

“Join us for International Women’s Day this Saturday 7 March at 11am! We will be starting the march at Hyde Park fountain and marching to Belmore Park. There will be a few speeches held at the beginning of the event with further entertainment and food trucks at Belmore Park for the conclusion of the march.”

International Women's Day 2020 In Darling Square - by Bright* Business Program

“With this year’s theme of Each for Equal, co-founder of MoneyGirl, Mariam Mohammed believes in an Australia where young women are able to make sound ﬁnancial decisions for their own futures.

"You will also be hearing from the key industry women leaders on how they have used their own influence and direction to create a more equal world. After all, an equal world is an enabled world.”

International Women's Day 2020 - Lane Cove City Council

Where:

When:

Terrace Function Room -1 Pottery Lane, Lane Cove

“Join Lane Cove Council to hear from inspiring and successful Lane Cove women. Gain insight into their personal journeys and the events and people that have shaped their success. This will be followed by a Q&A panel.”

