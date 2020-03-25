Buy hand sanitiser in Newy and support local business

Keen to get your hands on some hand sanitizer and support small businesses at the same time?

The below Newy businesses have stock:

Earp Distilling Co.

A one stop shop for all your current needs - hand sanitiser and alcohol in the same place!

They have plenty of hand sanitiser and are also operating as a bottle shop.

They've got a great selection of craft beer, local wine and tonic water for sale, helping Novocastrians continue to shop local and avoid trips to the busy shopping centers.

Located in Carrington

Open from 12-6pm for takeaway purchases

If you buy a bottle of Earp spirits, they'll give you a 100ml of sanitser for free!

Savant Apothecary

If you haven't tried Savant's hand sanitiser, you're missing out!

It's a beautifully smelling, fresh, rinse free hand gel.

Made to kill germs and viruses with Alcohol at the correct dose and Essential Oils of Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, Lemon and others to enhance the products effectiveness further.

Contains Aloe Vera Gel to help counteract the drying effect of Alcohol when used frequently.

Located - The Junction and Westfield Kotara

Open daily

Let's do what we can Newy and shop locally where we can!