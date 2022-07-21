Where The Crawdads Sing Daisy Edgar-Jones Stuns On Marie Claire Cover

Her star is on the rise and now Daisy Edgar-Jones has appeared on the cover of marie claire Australia in an incredible shoot for the magazine.

In the edition of marie claire that is on sale today, Daisy revealed her hilarious viral moment at the MET Gala where she finished her interview and didn't realise she needed to walk off at the end but was left standing there awkwardly... oh bless her! It makes us love her even more!

In her exclusive with the mag, Daisy reveals; “Oh my God. This moment will forever haunt me! I was trying to be polite; I didn’t know I was meant to walk off,” she protests before erupting into giggles.