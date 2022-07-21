Where The Crawdads Sing Daisy Edgar-Jones Stuns On Marie Claire Cover
Darren McDonald for marie claire Australia
Her star is on the rise and now Daisy Edgar-Jones has appeared on the cover of marie claire Australia in an incredible shoot for the magazine.
In the edition of marie claire that is on sale today, Daisy revealed her hilarious viral moment at the MET Gala where she finished her interview and didn't realise she needed to walk off at the end but was left standing there awkwardly... oh bless her! It makes us love her even more!
In her exclusive with the mag, Daisy reveals; “Oh my God. This moment will forever haunt me! I was trying to be polite; I didn’t know I was meant to walk off,” she protests before erupting into giggles.
The piece continues... To be fair to the first-time attendee, rising to fame during a pandemic didn’t exactly offer much in the way of practice for glittery A-list events, so it’s no wonder Edgar-Jones had a deer-in-the-headlights moment at the most star-studded night of the year. “I think I was so overwhelmed about being there, I was not in my body. It was such a surreal experience. But I felt very lucky because I knew Paul [Mescal] and Phoebe [Bridgers], who were there, and Sebastian [Stan], who was hard to miss,” she quips, referring to her Fresh co-star’s hot-pink Valentino suit.
Catch Daisy in 'Where The Crawdads Sing' in cinemas today and her full interview in marie claire Australia, on sale today.
