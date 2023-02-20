Where's the Black Thunder?
Lake Macquarie Council Travelling Kiosk
Hit106.9 loves hooking listeners up with cold, hard cash! that's why our Thunder Pilots will be cruising around Lake Macquarie encouraging listeners to tune into Hit106.9 to hear the clues on-air of where the Black Thunder will be towing the Lake Macquarie Travelling Kiosk to.
All you've got to do is solve the clues and find the Black Thunder at a secret location and check out the Travelling Kiosk plus scan the QR code to score your chance of winning $500!
There's so much to discover in Lake Macquarie, find out more at pop up information kiosks near you!