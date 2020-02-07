When Aussie Icons Collide: Human Nature Have Covered Tones And I

Imagine two of the greatest Aussie icons in music coming together to make sweet, sweet music? That is exactly what has happened when it comes to Tones and I and Human Nature.

The gents stopped by the Hit105 studios to give 'Dance Monkey' a Human Nature makeover and the results were incredible.

Human Nature dropped their new song 'Nobody Just Like You' today, ushering in a new era and a new sound.

Get your hands on their new track here.

