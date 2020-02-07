When Aussie Icons Collide: Human Nature Have Covered Tones And I
We did not see that coming!
Imagine two of the greatest Aussie icons in music coming together to make sweet, sweet music? That is exactly what has happened when it comes to Tones and I and Human Nature.
The gents stopped by the Hit105 studios to give 'Dance Monkey' a Human Nature makeover and the results were incredible.
Human Nature dropped their new song 'Nobody Just Like You' today, ushering in a new era and a new sound.
Get your hands on their new track here.
