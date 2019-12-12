When And Where You Can Watch The Last Meteor Shower Of 2019

Set those alarms people! This is one show you won't want to miss.

The Geminids meteor shower is renown as one of the strongest meteor showers of the year and it will light up the night sky in Australia this weekend.

The lights are forecasted to hit their peak overnight on Friday and Saturday.

In NSW and Victoria, the shower will peak at about 5.40am (4.40am in Queensland).

In South Australia, it will peak at about 5.10am, in the Northern Territory at 4.10am and in Western Australia at 2.40am.

To catch a glimpse of the shower, stargazers should set their sights just below the moon at the shower's peak.

Those in the northern states will have a better chance of seeing the lights, given the event takes place over the northern hemisphere, according to the American Meteor Society.

Stargazers in southern states will still be able to see the lights but at a reduced rate.

So, what are you waiting for? Get those cushions and picnic rugs ready for what is set to be the best send-off for 2019 and as we get ready to say hello to 2020!

Here Are The Most Dramatic Moments In Music For The Last Decade

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.