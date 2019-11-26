Whatcha Think About That: The Pussycat Dolls Are Reuniting & We’re Feelin’ Good

If there is one thing to take away from 2019, it is the band and group reunions. From the Spice Girls, Jonas Brothers and even My Chemical Romance, nostalgia has been running high.

We’ve been very spoilt, so you wouldn’t be silly to say that the trend was coming to an end… but don’t cha think we can squeeze in one more?

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to loosen up your buttons… THE PUSSYCAT DOLLS ARE GETTING BACK TOGETHER!

The five-piece group will join forces once again at The X Factor UK finale over the weekend. It’s a special performance for front-woman Nicole Scherzinger who sits on the judging panel of the hit TV show.

When the group pulled apart in 2010, the members were Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt. We can’t say if everyone will come back together, but we are praying for a full reunion!

