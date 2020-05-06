What Your Work-From-Home Outfits Say About Your Day

They say we wear clothes that reflect how we want to be seen. You can stand out, blend in, dress down or glam up. But when you’re working from home in isolation, you’re not really dressing to be seen. Suddenly comfort is king. Sure, I might be wearing a shirt for my morning zoom meeting, but they can’t see the gloriously comfy Woody & Buzz long-johns that I’m rocking down below.

Lately, I’ve found that there’s been a pattern emerging in my work-from-home outfit rotation. It’s less to do with what’s available, and more to do with what kind of day I’m planning to have. If you’re anything like me, here’s what your work-from-home outfits could be saying about your day.

The Never Should Have Got Out of Bed Day

If midday rolls around and you’re still in pyjama trunks and a singlet, congratulations, you never should have got out of bed. Close the blinds, crawl back into bed, and hope you don’t get any more emails.

The I Forgot I’ve Got Nowhere to Go Day

Boots? Check. Button-down shirt, just ironed? Check. Skinny black jeans? Check. Lookin’ fine, killin’ time. Literally the definition of all dressed up and nowhere to go.

The It’s Cold Outside, But I Want to Feel Like I’m at Work Day

It’s cold, it’s raining, and all you want to do is wear your trackies and a hoodie, but you know that that’s exactly what you’ll want to wear after five, and if you wear the same thing all day long, the whole day will feel like one long work day. So, you compromise. You still wear the hoodie, but you put on chinos instead of trackies. At least they’re still kind of warm.

The That’s It, Start it Over Day

When work is piling up, the phone won’t stop ringing, and you’ve answered a million emails, all before ten in the morning, then there’s only one answer. Strip down, throw on something else, and start again. Honestly, with this one, it doesn’t even matter what you’re wearing. It just needs to be different from your outfit at the dumpster-fire beginning of the day.

So, what’s your work-from-home outfit saying about your day? Just remember, you can’t go wrong with a pair of Woody & Buzz long-johns.

~Chris Tankey