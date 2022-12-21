What Your Emojis Might Say About You As An Employee

I think it’s safe to say that most of us have been served an ambiguous thumbs up emoji during an online discussion with our colleagues or boss, that no doubt has sent us spiralling into questions about what they might have meant by it.

Well, apparently this could actually be a generational thing and could reveal how our colleagues actually feel about us.

An emoji expert spoke with the Daily Mail about a fairly new concept called emoji etiquette which could help you to avoid any misunderstandings at work.

According to 32-year-old editor-in-chief of emojipedia Keith Broni, the thumbs up emoji could come across as passive aggressive to the Gen Z’s.

“As with language, we should address who we are speaking to before sending them an emoji,” he said.

“People from younger generations are trying to avoid the thumbs up emoji as they see it as passive aggressive and a low effort response.

“A Gen Z demographic might also view the 'slight smile' face as highly performative and slightly passive aggressive.”

Apparently, while we might want to send through a smirk, we should send through an exaggerated version of the emoji such as a wide grin to make sure our message comes across clearly.

To avoid a possible miscommunication, Keith said we should also attempt to replicate the conversation style of our boss or colleagues, for example, if your boss is using emojis – you can too.

To be honest, it could be safer to avoid using the thumbs up all together until you know your colleagues and employers well enough to gauge exactly what they’re trying to say.

